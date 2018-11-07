GE and Rolls Royce Finalists for Chinese-Russian CR929 Jet Engine, Designer Says (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Nov 07, 2018)

The cockpit layout of the #CR929 is on display at the at the Airshow China in Zhuhai https://t.co/xV6VNcMgui pic.twitter.com/AV3rrIP5Cx — UAC Russia (@UAC_Russia_eng) November 6, 2018

ZHUHAI, China --- General Electric and Rolls Royce are the two finalists to supply engines for a new long-haul jet developed by a Russian-Chinese joint venture that aims eventually to switch to a Sino-Russian engine, a chief designer of the aircraft said.Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation and the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd kickstarted full-scale development of the CR929 widebody jet programme last year, to build an aircraft that can muscle into a lucrative market now dominated by Boeing Co’s 787 and Airbus SE’s A350 jets.“We are now choosing one of two suppliers, General Electric’s GEnX and Rolls Royce’s Trent 7000,” Maxim Litvinov, one of the two chief designers, told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that the venture planned to make a decision by the first half of next year.“But right now, Russia’s United Engine Corporation and the Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC) are also cooperating on creating a new engine,” he said, on the sidelines of Airshow China, where it unveiled a life-size model of the CR929’s cabin. (end of excerpt)-ends-