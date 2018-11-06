U.S. Scraps Boeing Upgrade of Surveillance Plane’s Radar (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published Nov 06, 2018)

By Anthony Capaccio

The Air Force terminated a Boeing Co. contract to update the radar on its flagship Awacs surveillance aircraft after the company encountered major delays in developing hardware and software, according to budget documents.Instead of continuing the $76 million contract with Boeing, “the Air Force determined the best approach for providing this critical capability would be to replace the legacy radar processor and its related components,” Captain Hope Cronin, a service spokeswoman, said in an email.“Several companies responded to the Air Force’s request for information, and a request for proposal is currently being developed.” (end of excerpt)-ends-