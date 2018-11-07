Naval Group Presents Its Latest Innovations In Indodefence 2018

(Source: Naval Group; issued Nov 07, 2018)

JAKARTA --- For the 2018 Indodefence exhibition, Naval Group will showcase high technology naval solutions including the Scorpene, the Belharra and the Gowind designs at booth N° D 180 Hall D. As the leading service and system provider, Naval Group is uniquely positioned on the naval defence market allowing its clients to obtain an unequalled level of overall fleet performance during the whole ship’s lifecycle.



From November 7th to the 10th, Naval Group will participate to the 8th edition of Indodefence at booth N° D 180 Hall D. Naval Group will showcase the state-of-art innovations created for modern navies, demonstrating its capabilities in modern military ship and submarine building along with high tech solutions for systems and competence as leading naval integrator.



-- Scorpene submarine

This submarine is capable of carrying out all types of missions, such as surface vessel warfare, anti-submarine warfare, long-range strikes, special operations or intelligence gathering. It is extremely stealthy and fast, and is equipped by weapon launching tubes, and various weapons (torpedoes, missiles, mines). Over fourteen submarines were sold by Naval Group internationally.



-- Belh@rra frigate

Belharra is the new combat ship for naval supremacy and crisis management designed for navies looking for a compact frigate able to perform a large range of missions stand-alone or within a task force either for high sea duration missions as for shallow water operation in congested and contested operational environment. As the first digital frigate, Belharra features high level capabilities in anti-air, anti-surface, anti-submarine and asymmetric warfare domains, taking into account French Navy operational legacy acquired in wartime situation.



-- Gowind corvette

The Gowind corvette responds to the challenges faced by Navies looking for a complete combat and multi-mission vessel to carry out sovereignty, naval defence and maritime security operations. Selected by Malaysia and Egypt, this multi-mission Surface Combatant provides the capabilities of a frigate. Its sea proven stealth design offer key operational assets.



-- F21 Heavy Weight Torpedo

The French navy’s heavy weight torpedo offers advanced self-guided mode, shallow and confined water capabilities. The aluminium silver oxide technology which allows the torpedo to enjoy higher range and maximum available speed, making it a much more lethal weapon than other available torpedoes. The F21 offers maximum safety, as it is designed to never explode on-board a submarine even in case of fire on a platform or accidental firing.





Naval Group is a European leader in naval defence. The group designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. It also supplies services to shipyards and naval bases. The group reports revenues of €3.7 billion and has a workforce of 13,429 (data for 2017).



