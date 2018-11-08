The UK-France Defence and Security Relationship: How to Improve Cooperation

(Source: Institut Montaigne and King’s College; issued Nov 08, 2018)

Damn English! Bloody Frenchies! Although relations between France and the United Kingdom have not always been good, over time our ties have evolved into a lasting friendship and a strong alliance, particularly in the field of defence and security.Since the Entente Cordiale of 1904, cooperation between France and the United Kingdom has gradually strengthened to finally take the form of bilateral agreements in the operational, capability and nuclear fields (Saint-Malo Declaration in 1998, Lancaster House Treaties in 2010).In recent decades, our two countries have chosen to fight side by side on several occasions: in Kosovo in 1999, in Libya in 2011, in Syria with the joint strikes with the United States in recent months, etc.But this alliance is now weakened. Old threats are resurfacing, while new ones are emerging: terrorism, geopolitical imbalances, cybersecurity, the return of "empires", and of course Brexit.Yet this cooperation is essential for both our countries, and beyond, to ensure European and global security.Seized by this reality, the Franco-British working group, convened by Institut Montaigne and the Policy Institute at King’s College London, under the chairmanship of Bernard Cazeneuve and Lord Robertson, is publishing today a report that aims to give a new dynamic to our cooperation.In it, they formulate a series of strategic proposals for the leaders of both countries to ensure that Brexit does not jeopardize our collective security, while providing their armies with the military capabilities necessary to win the wars of tomorrow together and strengthen their international influence.-ends-