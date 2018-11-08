EU Cybersecurity Organisations Agree On 2019 Roadmap

BRUSSELS --- On 6 November, following a meeting at working level, the four Principals of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA), the European Defence Agency (EDA), Europol and the Computer Emergency Response Team for the EU Institutions, Agencies and Bodies (CERT-EU), met at CERT-EU's premises.



The purpose of the meeting was to update each other on relevant developments, and assess the progress made under the MoU, which provides a cooperation framework aiming at leveraging synergies between the four organisations to achieve a safe and open cyberspace and to promote civ/mil synergies.



The four partners also agreed on a roadmap prepared by the MoU working group with concrete activities and deliverables throughout 2019, which will be reflected in their respective work programmes.



The initial focus will be on working closer in the areas of training and cyber exercises, building the cooperation capacity and the improved exchange of information on respective projects and events with a view to complementing the work of the four partners and avoiding the duplication of efforts, considering also broader EU initiatives in the cyber domain.



"Following the signature of this MoU in May, I am pleased that we swiftly moved to turn this into action. Our objective is to promote civ/mil synergies in the cyber domain, considering also relevant EU initiatives, to support Member States in the development of the cyber capabilities they need, building on complementarities and avoiding duplication", said Jorge Domecq, EDA Chief Executive.



The Principals agreed that this was a major milestone in entering a new era of working together and an important first step in putting the cooperation framework into practice.



