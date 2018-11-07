Leonardo Selected By South Korea's LIG Nex1 As A Strategic Technology Partner

(Source: Leonardo; issued Nov 07, 2018)

Leonardo and LIG Nex1 will initially work together to address the Republic of Korea’s requirement to upgrade its airborne IFF equipment to the new ‘Mode 5’ standard, including for its F-15K strike fighters. (Leonardo photo)

ROME --- At Indo Defence 2018 Expo & Forum (Jakarta 7 – 10 November), Leonardo is proud to announce that it has been selected by the Republic of Korea-based company LIG Nex1 as a strategic technology partner.



The two companies will initially bid together to carry out the South Korean Defense Acquisition Program Agency (DAPA)’s IFF (Identification Friend or Foe) upgrade requirement. This will see the IFF equipment on aircraft operated by RoK Armed Forces updated to the latest ‘Mode 5’ standard.



IFF is central to military operations as it allows armed forces to recognise friends and identify potential hostiles. The equipment acts as a sophisticated digital version of a ‘challenge and response’ password system, sending out a challenge signal and checking it receives a correct password. The latest Mode 5 standard equipment uses advanced cryptographic techniques to secure the IFF system against attempts by enemies to deceive or jam.



Leonardo is already working on a high-profile IFF upgrade programme in the UK as prime contractor to upgrade the IFF technology on more than 350 of the UK’s operational aircraft, naval vessels and ground-based air defence systems to the Mode 5 standard. In the Republic of Korea, Leonardo will draw on this experience to reduce the risk of the upgrade programme and also plans to localise production of key parts of the equipment in-country.



The selection is the just latest highlight in Leonardo’s on-going approach to localisation in the Republic of Korea. In 2017, Leonardo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a leading Korean defence contractor to jointly provide avionics and mission systems, initially in relation to targeting systems, for the Republic of Korea and internationally.



Prior to this, Leonardo executed an Electronic Warfare Operational Support (EWOS) knowledge transfer programme for members of the RoK Navy, Air Force and the Agency for Defense Development (ADD), ensuring that South Korea’s armed forces are prepared for today’s electronics-driven battlespace.



Leonardo’s AW159 helicopter is also in operational service with the RoK Navy. The RoKN AW159 helicopters are equipped with the same Leonardo ‘Seaspray’ Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars and Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids Suite (HIDAS) that are also used by the UK’s Royal Navy on their AW159 Wildcat helicopters and carry the company’s latest-generation ‘SAGE’ electronic warfare systems.



