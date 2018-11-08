China More Advanced Than US on Rocket Artillery: NORINCO

(Source: Global Times; issued Nov 08, 2018)

State-owned Chinese military industrial conglomerate China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) displayed its latest products including a SH11 155mm wheeled self-propelled gun-howitzer and rocket artillery at Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province.



From Tuesday to Friday, the enterprise's major products, including VT-4 main battle tank, are performing demonstrations on a sandy soil drilling field for clients and visitors.



Since the last show in 2016, Zhuhai is becoming a comprehensive defense exhibition which not only displays aircraft but also ground equipment like tanks, artillery and armored vehicles.



The SH11 howitzer that debuted at this year's show can fire satellite-guided projectiles that make a precise strike on a hostile target 40 kilometers away, NORINCO spokesperson Xu Bin told the Global Times on Wednesday.



NORINCO also showcased its rocket artillery which can launch a terminal-guided rocket and tactical missile.



The longest range of their rockets is 290 kilometers, Xu said. "In this area, we are even more advanced than the US," he said.



A NORINCO official who required anonymity told the Global Times "NORINCO is collecting valuable data and information from real combat through exporting weapons to foreign clients and then the enterprise will use these to promote their products."



The enterprise can provide systematic weaponry solutions for a whole combat unit for its client, Xu said, and "the clients can arm a whole armored division or establish a marine force by only purchasing NORINCO's products."



Venezuela's marine corps, for instance, was aided by NORINCO and "our systematic weaponry solution is very popular among African countries," Xu said.



Military observers at the show said that this kind of sales mode will increase the reliability of Chinese weapons among the foreign clients, and these countries' security ties with China will grow increasingly strong and stable.



