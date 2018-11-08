MOD Enhances Financial Powers of Vice Chiefs of Tri-Services by Five Times

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 08, 2018)

The Ministry of Defence has delegated greater financial decision-making powers to Vice Chiefs of the three Services in order to expedite the decision-making process involved in the revenue procurements of the Armed Forces.



With the new delegation, the Vice Chiefs will be able to exercise financial powers up to five times more than the existing powers with an enhanced ceiling of Rs. 500 crores. This is likely to give another fillip to the capacity of the three Armed Forces.



Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman has taken this important decision to augment the arms and ammunition reserves of the Armed Forces to enhance their operational preparedness.



-ends-



