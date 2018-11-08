Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 08, 2018)

Raytheon Missile Systems Co., Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a $74,847,815 sole-source, cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00049) to contract HQ0276-15-C-0003. This modification award is for the execution of the Guidance Electronics Unit (GEU) Phase III procurement under the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA contract.



Congress was notified of the Phase II procurement in December 2016.



Under this contract, the contractor will continue efforts for qualification, test and integration of the enhanced GEU capability to the SM-3 Block IIA missile.



The modification brings the total face value of the SM-3 BLK IIA contract to $1,192,183,647 from $1,117,335,832.



The work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an expected Phase III completion date of Sept. 30, 2020. The performance period is from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0276-15-C-0003).



-ends-



