Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 08, 2018)

-- Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC, West Hartford, Connecticut, was awarded an $88,607,109 modification (P00008) to contract W15QKN-15-D-0102 for M4 and M4A1 carbines.

Work will be performed in West Hartford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2020.

Fiscal 2019 and 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $88,607,109 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.





-- FN America LLC, Columbia, South Carolina, was awarded an $88,607,109 modification (P00009) to contract W15QKN-15-D-0072 for M4 and M4A1 carbines.

Work will be performed in Columbia, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2020.

Fiscal 2019 and 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $88,607,709 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.



