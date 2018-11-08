Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 08, 2018)

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Boulder, Colorado, has been awarded a $255,418,494 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00008) to previously awarded contract FA8810-18-C-0002 for the Weather System Follow-on Microwave.



This contract modification provides for the exercise of an option for development and fabrication of the Weather System Follow-on Microwave Space Vehicle 1.



Work will be performed in Boulder, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 15, 2023. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $349,552,413.



The Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



