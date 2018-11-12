Rosoboronexport: Demand for Russian Weapons is on the Rise in the Middle East

(Source: Rostec; issued Nov 12, 2018)

Rosoboronexport, a member of Rostec, will set up a joint Russian exposition at Bahrain International Airshow 2018 (BIAS), a fifth iteration of an international exhibition to take place at Sakhir AFB in the Kingdom of Bahrain on November 14-16.



“Rosoboronexport deems Bahrain International Airshow as a perfect opportunity to bring Russia's most advanced systems and equipment to the attention of the Gulf states and let them know their unique features. Lots of the exhibited air force and air defense platforms are either second to none in the world or at least unmatched by their foreign counterparts in key characteristics,” says Director General Alexander Mikheev of Rosoboronexport.



Gulf states are particularly interested in AD systems of various range, aircraft, helicopters and drones. Numbering 250-plus pieces of military equipment, Rosoboronexport's booth will have numerous combat proven systems, which confirmed their characteristics in Syria.



The Su-35 multirole super-maneuverable fighter, MiG-29M/M2 multirole tactical fighter and Yak-130 combat-trainer have everything there is to gather crowds at the event. Rosoboronexport will also have on display the IL-78MD-90A tanker plane and IL-76MD-90A(E) transport, both being recent additions to its portfolio.



BIAS's guests and participants will witness outstanding airmanship of the aces of the renowned Russian Knights aerobatic display team demonstrating unsurpassed capabilities of Russian aviation equipment on Su-30SM fighters. Wherever they go, Russian Knights pull standing ovations.



In the RW aircraft segment, the interest of foreign Customers is traditionally piqued by the Mi-28NE attack helicopter, Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter, Mi-35M gunship with transport carrying capacity, and Ka-226T light multi-purpose helicopter. Other platforms coming to Bahrein’s event are the Ansat light multi-purpose and Mi-26T2 heavy transport helicopters, both are very much popular.



For partners the company will make available at its booth information on Russian UAVs to include Takhion and Orlan-10E small short-range drones and Orion-E long endurance reconnaissance platform.



Expectations are also high in the AD sector. Rosoboronexport believes that a rather bright export future faces the S-400 Triumph SAM system, Tor M2E and Buk-M2E SAM systems, Pantsir-S1 gun-missile system, and Verba MANPADS.



Besides, the company will make some room in its booth for a variety of EW systems, including the Repellent EW system complete with small drones.



“Lack of stability in the international situation prompts the growth of arms trade worldwide. This has also gone a long way in stoking the Gulf states' interest in getting the most advanced and effective military equipment. Under the circumstances, everything labeled Made in Russia enjoys a keen demand, for Russian equipment has been proven in complex combat and climatic environs at sea, in the air, and on the land. And the trend is on the rise. Recently Rosoboronexport’s backlog breached the record $50 bln. barrier. Contributing to the achievement are contracts signed with Arab nations,” notes Alexander Mikheev.



