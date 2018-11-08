National Combat Aircraft Original Motor Development Program: Framework Agreement Signed

(Source: Turkish Defense Industries, SSB; issued Nov 08, 2018)

(Unofficial English translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Defense Industry Presidency and TRMOTOR have signed the Framework Agreement on National Engine Development Plan. The signing ceremony was held at the SSB. Dr. İsmail Demir, Air Forces Command and TRMOTOR representatives attended.



Under the program, to be conducted under the leadership of the SSB, a turbofan engine will be designed, developed and tested for the National Combat Aircraft while, on the other hand, it aims to gain many skills and technologies that can benefit different projects and programs.



Within the scope of the National Combat Aircraft Original Motor Development Program, it is aimed to develop the engine, critical sub-systems and components with local infrastructure facilities.



The Framework Agreement for the National Engine's Aircraft Original Motor Development Program is considered to be an important step for our country to be one of the few in the world capable of developing gas turbine engines and related technologies.



