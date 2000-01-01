Otokar Participates in BIAS 2018

Otokar, leading supplier of the Turkish Military and Security Forces for wheeled tactical vehicles, attends Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) in Bahrain, between 14th & 16th November.



Otokar, a Koc Group Company, with over 30 years of experience in military vehicles, participates in Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) in Bahrain. During the exhibition, Otokar will promote its armored military vehicles as well as turret systems.



Highlighting Otokar’s success in export markets, General Manager Serdar Görgüç, said, "Otokar continues to strengthen its position in the international defense industry with its extensive capabilities and wide product range. Apart from being the leading supplier of the Turkish Military and Security Forces for wheeled tactical vehicles, our vehicles serve almost 55 different end users in 32 countries. Today over 30 thousand Otokar military vehicles are in service around the world with an outstanding performance. Among those countries, Bahrain is particularly important for Otokar where many different vehicle types of wide Otokar wheeled military range are already serving successfully to the requirements of the esteemed Kingdom of Bahrain in different forces since 2002. We therefore are honored to be in BIAS again.”



Underlining Otokar's strong existence especially in the Gulf region, Görgüç added; "We have been serving in GCC countries in an extensive manner since early 2000s. Due to our broad activities in the United Arab Emirates, our establishment of Otokar Land Systems in the country two years ago helps us a lot in our relations with all countries in the region. Through this company we became much closer to our customers and even more strengthen our existing relations. Through our recent activities, Otokar is no longer playing only a simple vehicle manufacturer and supplier role in GCC but also enjoys its local MRO activities and even transferring its engineering and manufacturing capabilities"





Otokar, founded in 1963, offers products with owned intellectual property rights, using its own technology, design and applications to provide solutions tailored to the needs of its customers. Otokar, a Koç Group company, is the leading supplier of land defense systems for Turkish Armed Forces. Otokar designs and manufactures a wide range of defense industry products including 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 tactical wheeled armored vehicles and tracked armored vehicles as well as turret systems.



-ends-

