Thales Alenia Space and French Aerospace Research Center ONERA Sign Cooperation Agreement

(Source: Thales Alenia Space; issued Nov 12, 2018)

PARIS --- Thales Alenia Space, the joint company between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), a major player in the satellite, space exploration and orbital infrastructure market, and ONERA (Office National d’Etudes et de Recherches Aérospatiales), the French national aerospace research center, have signed an agreement to cooperate on space activities.



Thales Alenia Space on ONERA have already teamed up on a number of innovative space projects for several years, including Earth observation optics and StratobusTM, a program to develop a HAPS [High Altitude Platform System] type airship. The agreement signed today is designed to strengthen and structure the joint activities between Thales Alenia Space and ONERA so the two partners can carry out advanced research on subjects of common interest.



Thales Alenia Space and ONERA have already identified new topics entailing potential disruptive advances, in areas including telecommunications, optical imaging and understanding the space environment. The joint teams working on these subjects will be able to focus on identifying and developing innovative, high-value-added solutions for government and export markets, spanning both civilian and defense applications.



“After signing the agreement, Jean-Loïc Galle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Thales Alenia Space, said: “I am delighted that we have signed this cooperation agreement, which culminates a long-standing partnership. We are fully aware of ONERA’s advanced expertise in the space sector, and its excellent research and development capabilities. The agreement between Thales Alenia Space and ONERA will be an additional advantage in winning the innovation ‘battle’, to keep pace with the fast-evolving space sector and reaffirm our leadership.”



“Bruno Sainjon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ONERA, added: “The scientists at ONERA blaze new trails to shape the future of aerospace. This pivotal partnership with a major player like Thales Alenia Space will enable us to solidify our role as an innovation leader for the French government and industry, spanning sectors as varied as space telecommunications and very-high-resolution imaging.”



Thales Alenia Space and ONERA have set up a management committee to oversee this new initiative, tasked with developing the collaboration strategy, and an executive committee, which will oversee developments in each of the targeted subjects.





Thales Alenia Space delivers cost-effective solutions for telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, environmental management, exploration, science and orbital infrastructures. A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the parent companies’ Space Alliance, which offers a complete range of services. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues of 2.6 billion euros in 2017 and has 7,980 employees in nine countries.



-ends-

