Binter, of Spain, Will Receive its First E195-E2 in 2019

(Source: Embraer; issued Nov 13, 2018)

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands --- Embraer announced that Binter Canarias, of Spain, will receive its first E195-E2 jet in the second half of 2019, becoming the first European customer of the E-Jets E2’s largest model. The airline signed a firm order with Embraer for three E195-E2s. The contract also includes purchase rights for two additional aircraft of the same model.



This agreement was previously announced as a Letter of Intent (LoI) with an “undisclosed customer” at the Farnborough Air Show 2018, in July. With all options being exercised, the contract has a list price of USD 342 million. The order was included in Embraer’s third quarter backlog of 2018. The airline will configure the aircraft with 132 seats in a very comfortable single-class layout.



“Embraer is proud to welcome Binter to the expanding base of E-Jets operators in Europe,” said Martyn Holmes, Vice President, Europe, Russia & Central Asia, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “Embraer’s E2 family is the quietest, cleanest and most fuel efficient next-generation single-aisle aircraft family in the world. Compared to the regional jets currently utilized by Binter, the E195-E2 will provide greater operational flexibility with more seats, more range and unmatched passenger comfort, with lower operating costs.”



“At Binter we have always believed in offering our customers quality service and, for us, fleet modernization is paramount,” said Binter’s Vice President, Rodolfo Núñez, who recalled that the airline will celebrate its 30 years in 2019, with a very modern fleet. “We are convinced that the E195-E2 is the ideal aircraft model for our operations,” he said.



