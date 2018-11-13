The Cloud That Ties Up All the Drops of Information for Effective Military Operations

(Source: Thales; issued Nov 13, 2018)

It’s over three million square kilometers of desert -- two-thirds the size of the EU. It’s a dangerous place these days, with terrorists and insurgents targeting governments and foreign interests. Fortunately, the armed Force, composed of 5,000 troops from the region, with support from the EU, the US, and others, is there to contain the threat.



However, coordinating troops from five countries and the tactical support from allies from headquarters is a huge challenge. It requires rapidly analysing data from multiple sources and sharing it securely with units in the field. It can’t be done with legacy, fragmented communications systems. All players must be connected everywhere and all the time.



In the cloudless skies, as elsewhere, it is a Cloud, the Defence Cloud, that can break down the communications silos and connect all actors end-to-end with regional command centers and the “control tower” at headquarters. With standardised, powerful IT systems housed in protected data centres in the homeland, the Defence Cloud speeds communication and collaboration in a private, totally-secure software defined infrastructure. Data collection and analysis are enhanced by virtualisation and artificial intelligence, and profiles and applications can be updated in minutes rather than days.



Benefiting from Thales’ cybersecurity experience, its Defence Cloud consolidates existing networks and data centres while improving resilience and system security. Modular, it can be configurated for high-capacity, expandable infrastructure networks at HQ, as well as all-in-one containers that transform forward operating bases into new cloud nodes. In constrained environments it connects armed forces with each other and headquarters in agile and secure communities of interest, allowing them to respond efficiently to evolving situations at the decisive moments.



Eric Seurat, Product Line Manager, says “the Defence Cloud is the new digital power for armies. Secure, private, and dynamic, it gives defense ministries maximum operational effectiveness -- everywhere and at any time.”



-ends-

