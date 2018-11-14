Elbit Systems Awarded $167 Million Contract to Supply a UAS-based ISTAR Solution to an Asia-Pacific Country

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued Nov 14, 2018)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today, that it was awarded a $167 million contract from an Asia-Pacific country to supply a comprehensive aerial Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) solution. The contract will be performed over a 20-month period.



Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President & CEO, commented: "We are witnessing a growing demand for the comprehensive UAS-based ISTAR solutions that we offer as customers increasingly seek wider capabilities in order to effectively and efficiently respond to a broadening range of operational needs. I am optimistic about our growth potential in this area as our extensive portfolio is uniquely aligned with this developing trend."





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems.



