Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 13, 2018)

-- Barnard Construction Company Inc., Bozeman, Montana, was awarded a $324,422,299 firm-fixed-price contract for design and build of a pedestrian fence replacement project.

Three bids were solicited via the internet with three bids received.

Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of April 1, 2020.

Fiscal 2018 omnibus funds in the amount of $172,157,017 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-19-C-0007).





-- SLSCO, Galveston, Texas, was awarded a $167,460,000 firm-fixed-price contract for border infrastructure design and build.

Three bids were solicited via the internet with three received.

Work will be performed in Mission, Texas, with an estimated completion date of May 4, 2020.

Fiscal 2018 omnibus funds in the amount of $167,460,000 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-19-C-0006).



-ends-

