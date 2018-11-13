Anti-Aircraft Carrier to be Out of Repair on Time

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 13, 2018)

Head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexey Rakhmanov guaranteed the Ministry of Defence meeting the deadlines of ship's repairing, and that the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov would be repaired on time after the accident at the floating dock.



"Are you positive that this accident will not affect deadlines of the repair works," First Deputy Defence Minister Ruslan Tsalikov asked Alexey Rakhmaninov at the teleconference.



“Everything concerning damage as a result of sinking dock and collapsing mechanisms on the take-off deck of an aircraft carrier will not significantly influence the deadlines,” the USC Head replied, adding that the aircraft carrier does not have serious damage.



He stressed that repair of these damages would not affect meeting the deadlines.



"It is important that you are positive about meeting the deadlines and ensuring high quality," the First Deputy Defence Minister stated.



The PD-50 floating dock sank on October 30 in Murmansk during a planned exit of the heavy aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetzov. According to the preliminary information the ship's deck was damaged by a collapsed crane. The ship is now at the 35th Shipyard.



(ends)



Admiral Kuznetsov Has no Significant Damage Caused by Accident at Floating Deck

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 13, 2018)

The aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov's takeoff deck has not been significantly damaged by the fallen crane when the ship was leaving floating dry dock at the 82nd Repair Shipyard. As Deputy Defence Minister Alexey Krivoruchko stated at teleconference chaired by Deputy Defence Minister Ruslan Tsalikov.



"As the ship arrived at the 35th Ship Repair Plant (a branch of the Zvezdochka Shipyard), a special commission was organized to assess the damage. According to the results of preliminary inspection the commission stated that the Admiral Kuznetsov has no significant damages", Alexey Krivoruchko explained.



According to him, all measure to repair technical readiness of the ship are carried out in scheduled manner. Required updates have already been introduced into the roadmap and will not affect deadline under the contract."



Earlier it had been reported that on October 30 as the PD-50 floating dock sunk during the planned exit of the heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov, crane №2 collapsed on a takeoff deck.



Alexey Krivoruchko also stated that the Russian Defence Ministry signed a contract with the Zvezdochka Shipyard in 2018 within the State Defence Order to recover technical readiness with modernization works of the heavy aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov to be completed in fourth quarter of 2022.



At the same time, the Deputy Defence Minister noted that in the period from September 17 to October 30, the planned dock operations were performed in full at the 82nd Ship Repair Plant in Murmansk.



Alexey Krivoruchko explained that “during the whole period of work on the ship, it is planned to replace and repair elements of the main power plant, upgrade the electric power system, radio equipment and air defence equipment, install and upgrade means ensuring the operation of an aircraft wing of the cruiser”



-ends-

