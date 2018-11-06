SPDB Financial Leasing Signs Framework Purchase Agreement on 30 ARJ21 Aircraft With COMAC

(Source: Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd; issued Nov 06, 2018)

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) signed a framework purchase agreement on 30 ARJ21-700 aircraft, including 15 firm orders and 15 intent orders, with SPDB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (SPDB Financial Leasing) on November 6th, 2018, on which day the 12th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition was opened.



At this point, a total of 528 ARJ21 orders are obtained from 24 customers. SPDB Financial Leasing have signed a purchase agreement on 20 C919 aircraft with COMAC on the 11th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in 2016.



Mr. Chen Liangxian, Vice Governor of Guangdong Province, Mr. Zhao Yuerang, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President of COMAC, Mr. Wu Guanghui and Mr. Cheng Fubo, Vice Presidents of COMAC, Mr. Han Luhai, Chairman of Urumqi Air, and Mr. Yang Bin, President of SPDB Financial Leasing, attended the signing ceremony.



COMAC expressed that eight ARJ21 aircraft had been put into commercial operation, they had good market performance and made passengers feel safe and comfortable according to the feedback from passengers. The signing of the agreement proved that ARJ21 aircraft was obtaining more and more recognition and trust from the market, and this was favorable for the further development and growth of Chinese commercial aircraft industry.



COMAC would listen to the customers' opinions and market feedback, constantly improve the experience of passengers and provide support for the route operation in the future.



SPDB Financial Leasing expressed that they had always focused on the development of China-made commercial aircraft. The performance and characteristics of ARJ21 aircraft fit well with the future business development requirements of SPDB Financial Leasing.



Signing this framework purchase agreement was an important strategic measure for SPDB Financial Leasing to promote the development of aircraft leasing business and realize the operation of aircraft leasing business based on scale and brand strategies. The delivery and servicing of ARJ21 aircraft would open up a wide world for business development of SPDB Financial Leasing.





SPDB Financial Leasing is a financial company engaged in financial leasing business. It is approved by China Banking Regulatory Commission and set up by Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd., COMAC and Shanghai International Group Co., Ltd. SPDB Financial Leasing, founded in April 2012 and headquartered in Shanghai, has the registered capital of 5 billion yuan. Its main business covers financial leasing in the fields of China-made trunk and regional aircraft, aviation equipment, boat and ship, urban rail transit, engineering mechanical equipment, industrial equipment and public infrastructure construction.



