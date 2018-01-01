Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 14, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, New York, is awarded a $382,000,000 not-to-exceed, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, undefinitized contract that provides for the production and delivery of eight MH-60R aircraft as well as associated systems engineering and program management support.



Work will be performed in Owego, New York (52 percent); Stratford, Connecticut (40 percent); and Troy, Alabama (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2020.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $147,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0013).



-ends-

