Naval Group and Dutch Company Atmos UAV Sign a Letter of Intent at NIDV

(Source: Naval Group; issued Nov 15, 2018)

The Dutch company Atmos UAV has been selected by Naval for the testing of its innovative fixed-wing VTOL (Vertical Take Off and Landing) UAV solution for evaluation purposes.



With this agreement, Naval Group deepens its existing commitments to the Dutch innovative industry building and expanding existing relationships with more than 70 companies and knowledge centers.



On the occasion of the 30th edition of NIDV, the Netherlands Industries for Defence & Security exhibition held in Rotterdam, both companies have signed an agreement to explore a preliminary phase of the technology in the frame of a comprehensive UAV testing and integration program.



As a reputed surface and submarine vessels and combat systems integrator, Naval Group is very proud to announce this partnership with Atmos UAV. Atmos UAV is specialised in innovative UAV solutions, and their fixed-wing vertical take-off and landing solution presents key operational opportunities for navies.



“We are grateful leveraging the best innovative capabilities in The Netherlands, relying on a rich network of partners. New capabilities such as UAVs will play a key role in future operational requirements, and we believe that by testing them at a very early stage, Naval Group will be able to offer cutting-edge solutions to its international customers”, Mark van Rooij, Naval Group Netherlands CEO said.



“The design philosophy behind our technology is to create a platform that can be deployed from practically any location without compromising the high performance of a fixed wing”, says Sander Hulsman, Atmos UAV CEO. “As this capability has key benefits for deployment in marine environments we are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration with Naval Group. The environmental commitments of the group towards 2018-2020, make this partnership even more meaningful to us.”



As a first step of this partnership, the two partners will closely work together to further detail and finalize the development plan of integrating Atmos UAVs capabilities in the operational environment of Naval Group’s systems.





Atmos UAV is a fast-growing company based in Delft (NL) and specialised in the design and production of high-end drone solutions that allows professionals to effortlessly gather data from the sky, enabling them to make more informed decisions. Our patented technology combines the high performance of a conventional fixed-wing aircraft with the flexibility of helicopters. With these capabilities and a growing application base the company targets surveying, mining, agriculture, environmental and governmental applications.



