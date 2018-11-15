The Visegrad Group's One Voice on Security

(Source: Poland Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 15, 2018)

“We are unanimous in matters of security and of strengthening defense capabilities. These are the priorities of all our governments and we are directing our efforts to make the defense capabilities even bigger,” said Mariusz Błaszczak, the Minister of National Defense after the meeting with the defense ministers of the Visegrad Group countries.



The meeting of heads of defense ministries of the V4 took place on Thursday in Slovakia. The ministers discussed the results of the last NATO Summit in Brussels and current European initiatives in the sphere of defense and security. During the meeting, the head of the National Defense Ministry stressed that the solidarity of the Visegrad Group is crucial in order to be able to carry out joint projects properly.



Minister Błaszczak also informed partners about his meeting with US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and about efforts to expand the US military presence in Poland.



“It was a very fruitful meeting. We talked about tightening cooperation between our countries. (...) As it has been said before, we are ready to accept the duties related to the Visegrad Battle Group in 2023 again - the minister said.



The agenda of the meeting also included topics related to projects implemented under PESCO.



“We also talked about our efforts related to the use of European funds, especially in the PESCO program. We are in agreement that these programs should complement our efforts related to functioning within the North Atlantic Alliance,” noted M. Błaszczak.



Infrastructure issues were also one of the themes. As the head of the Defense Ministry emphasized, the Via Carpatia project may be, among others, used for military purposes. Certainly, it will bring benefits to the development of the V4 countries and will strengthen these countries in terms of defense capabilities. The Minister noted that thanks to the project along the eastern flank, it will be possible to create a transport axis. He stressed that Via Carpatia enjoys the support of our US partners.



Minister Blaszczak thanked the allies for their commitment and contribution to the creation of the Division North-East in Elbląg. Representatives and officers of all Visegrad Group countries serve in this command.



“This is our mutual success. On 5 and 6 December, this command will be certified. (...) I am convinced that together we can achieve a lot,” the minister added.



Minister Błaszczak during the talks informed the defense ministers of the V4 about talks at the Pentagon and Congress. “I spoke about our efforts to strengthen the presence of US troops in Poland. Now we are talking not about "IF", but about "HOW" to strengthen this presence,” said Minister Blaszczak.



