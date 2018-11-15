ATR Estimates a Market of 100 Regional Turboprop Aircraft for Japan Up to 2025

TOKYO --- ATR today presented a product and market update in Tokyo at the occasion of the visit of its new CEO, Stefano Bortoli. Considering market and social-economic trends and developments, ATR estimates a need for around 100 turboprop aircraft up till 2025 to upgrade the existing fleet and especially open up new routes to respond to the need of the continuous tourism development within Japan as well as the further expansion of regional connections.



Stefano Bortoli, CEO of ATR, speaking to a large audience of institutional and industry guests as well as media, said: “Japan values the principles of state-of-the-art technology, efficiency and environmental protection. With its low operating costs, a low environmental footprint and a modern and passenger friendly cabin the ATR -600 series perfectly fit with the needs and expectations of the sophisticated Japanese market.



“The ATR is now well established in the Japanese regional aviation and we see an important growth potential for next decade. Connecting smaller, isolated communities, increased local tourism and flights to world heritage sites as well as the celebration of two major worldwide sports events will boost regional travel in Japan and ATR is the ideal tool for offering country-wide connectivity.”



ATR is the leading regional aviation manufacturer with over 1700 aircraft sold and more than 200 operators in more than 100 countries. It delivered its 1500th aircraft, an ATR 72-600 to Japan Air Commuter (JAC) last October. The first ATR delivered to Japan was an ATR 42-600 to Amakusa Airlines in 2015.



ATR aircraft have clearly proven its value for opening new routes with an average of about 100 new connections per year and a record of 155 new routes in 2017. Regional jets consumer 80 % more fuel and are 45 percent more expensive to operate than the ATR72-600 and ATR turboprop are capable to operate on short runways that cannot be operated by other regional jet aircraft. Thanks to its efficiency and operational flexibility, ATR are the aircraft of choice of the regional aviation airlines.





European turboprop manufacturer ATR is the world leader in the regional aviation market. ATR designs, manufactures and delivers aircraft, with its fleet encompassing some 200 airlines in nearly 100 countries. The ATR 42 and the ATR 72 are the best-selling aircraft in the below 90-seat category.



Compared with other turboprops, ATRs offer an advantage of 40% on fuel burn, 20% on trip cost and 10% on seat cost, whilst offering the lowest noise emissions. ATR is an equal partnership between leading aerospace firms Airbus and Leonardo and benefits from a large global customer support network allowing it to deliver innovative services and solutions to its clients and operators all over the world.



