GKN Aerospace Steps into Widebody MRO Market

(Source: GKN Aerospace; issued Nov 15, 2018)

GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Techniek business has successfully completed its first A330 major maintenance project. The aircraft was delivered to Air Europa last week, marking another milestone in the company’s long history as an aircraft MRO.



Air Europa (Spain) has previously awarded heavy maintenance projects for its 737 narrowbody fleet to GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Techniek business. Last year the company performed a cabin modification package on another A330 successfully. The required training, tooling and equipment for wide body maintenance have now all been obtained. Approvals and further commitments are secured to add this first widebody aircraft type to the portfolio.



Alberto Linés, Air Europa’s Maintenance and Engineering Director said: “We would like to congratulate the Fokker team for their first A330 base maintenance check. For Air Europa it is paramount to match committed aircraft downtimes and Fokker successfully matched the dates. We fully recognize they made a great job with very good planning and controlled execution.”



Jeff Armitage, Managing Director of GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Techniek business said: “I am happy and proud to announce that we will bring this great facility to the next level. By entering the widebody market, new opportunities will arise. This will include stepping into the world of modern composite aircraft in the years to come.”



-ends-

