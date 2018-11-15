Next Step Towards Increasing the Presence of US Troops in Poland

(Source: Poland Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 15, 2018)

“We have heard today specific proposals regarding our project and the first evaluation by the Pentagon. We will also talk about the details,” said Mariusz Błaszczak, Minister of National Defense after meeting with James Mattis, Secretary of Defense of the USA.



On Tuesday, the head of the Ministry of National Defense participated in the meeting of the Polish-American working group, which took place in the Pentagon. The group was established in connection with the project so-called Fort Trump.



“Our meeting was a conversation about details within a working group. We have an appointment for further discussions on this topic. Our proposal has been well received by our US partners, but it is too early to talk about the details. We have specific proposals from the US side. We will evaluate them,” the head of the Defense Ministry noted after the meeting.



During the meeting, the head of the National Defense Ministry emphasized that increasing the US military presence in our country would increase the security of both the eastern flank and the entire NATO. Minister Blaszczak presented numerous arguments related to the legitimacy of placing a permanent base of US troops in our country. The conversation also concerned issues related to the modernization of the armed forces.



The minister reminded that the first document regarding the project to increase the presence of US troops in Poland will be known in March 2019. This will be the Pentagon's assessment of the Polish project.



The head of the National Defense Ministry stressed that both the goal of Poland and the USA is to increase the level of security in the world, and the presence of permanent US bases in Poland will certainly be an important deterrent to any aggressor.



“Our common goal is to ensure safety. My goal is to ensure security for Poland, and the goal of the US is to ensure security in the world, while the US operates on a larger scale than Poland,” he added.



Referring to the issue of security, the Minister pointed out that its growth is also affected by, among others, strengthening Polish-US cooperation within NATO. The issues of bilateral cooperation were also the subject of talks during today's Pentagon meeting.



