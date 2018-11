Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 15, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, is awarded a $172,145,533 fixed-price incentive-fee contract for long range anti-ship missiles (LRASMs) Lot 2 production.



The contract allows for the production of 50 LRASMs.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2021. The award is the result of sole- source acquisition.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8682-19-C-0010).



-ends-