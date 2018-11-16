Patria Received a Follow-on Order for NH90 Maintenance in Norway

(Source: Patria; issued Nov 16, 2018)

Patria Helicopters AS has received an order for NH90 helicopters heavy maintenance taking place in Bardufoss, Norway as the Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation (NDLO) has released the first option of one year from April 2019 onwards.



Patria and the NDLO signed an agreement in 2017 on the support of the Norwegian Defence Forces NH90 helicopters’ maintenance in Bardufoss. The agreement was for two years and included an option for extensions. Estimated value of the agreement, including options, was approximately 100 million NOK.



“This follow-on order is an important milestone for Patria in Norway as it shows Patria’s capability in supporting military programs with cost-effective solutions in long-term and is considered by us as a sign of trust from the customer,” says Jukka Holkeri, President of the International Support Partnerships business unit from Patria.



Patria Helicopters AS is part of Patria’s International Support Partnerships Business Unit and focuses on helicopter life-cycle support covering a full range of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for helicopters, their components and equipment as well as helicopter upgrades and modifications.





Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services and technology solutions. Patria provides its aerospace and military customers with equipment availability, continuous performance development as well as selected intelligence, surveillance and management system products and services. Net sales totaled EUR 467.7 million in 2017, and Patria employs 2,800 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%). Patria owns 50% of Norwegian Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.



