Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 16, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $282,085,646 not-to-exceed undefinitized contract action modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-18-C-2301 for long-lead-time material and detail design in support of the construction of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant ships (MMSC).



The MMSC is a lethal and highly maneuverable surface combatant capable of littoral and open-ocean operation.



This contract involves foreign military sales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisconsin (55 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (23 percent); Herndon, Virginia (11 percent); Moorestown, New Jersey (6 percent); Manassas, Virginia (1 percent); San Diego, California (1 percent); and various places below one percent (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2025.



Foreign military sales (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) funding in the amount of $124,201,733 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4) (international agreement).



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

