Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 16, 2018)

Space Vector Corp., Chatsworth, California (FA8818-19-D-0001); and Orbital ATK Inc., Chandler, Arizona (FA8818-19-D-0002), have been awarded a combined ceiling $424,000,000 multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee for Sounding Rocket Program-4 (SRP-4).



The SRP-4 contract provides suborbital launch services and launch support services necessary to accomplish the Rocket Systems Launch Program's suborbital mission.



This contract will be used to meet Department of Defense and other government agency requirements for sub-orbital research, development, and test launch services, including prototype demonstrations and missile defense targets.



Work will primarily be performed in Chatsworth, California; Chandler, Arizona, and a variety of government launch sites, depending on mission requirements.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with a seven-year ordering period.



Space and Missile Systems Center, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity.



