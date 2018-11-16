Delta Air Lines Orders 10 Additional Airbus A330-900s

(Source: Airbus; issued Nov 16, 2018)

Delta Air Lines has ordered 10 additional Airbus A330-900 widebody aircraft, expanding their A330neo order book from 25 to 35 aircraft. This latest order supports Delta’s international growth strategy in the near to medium term.



Simultaneously, Delta and Airbus have agreed to defer 10 previously ordered A350 XWBs to 2025-26 in order to accommodate the airline’s long-term growth strategy. Delta currently operates 11 A350-900 aircraft and expects a further four in 2019-2020. Delta’s A330 fleet stands today at 42 widebody aircraft.



“The A330-900 is going to be an important addition to Delta’s fleet,” said Delta Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian. “Airbus has infused this next generation of the successful A330 family with new technology and features providing advanced levels of comfort for our passengers and significant operating cost reductions that will make our airline stronger in the decades to come.”



“Operational efficiency and an exceptional passenger experience are core to Delta’s successful recipe, and it speaks volumes that they have chosen the A330-900,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer. “Delta has been endorsing the Airbus wide-body family from the outset by committing to both the A330 and the A350. We are listening to our customers and proud to be in the position to flexibly respond to their fleet requirements for more A330s and equally appreciate the ongoing commitment for more A350s as part of their long-term growth strategy.”



Scherer added: “This reconfirmed endorsement by one of the world’s largest and most respected airlines validates the economic credentials of our versatile Airbus widebody family in the most advanced and competitive environments.”



Building on the proven success of its popular twin-aisle, twin-engine, widebody A330 Family, Airbus launched the A330neo programme – comprising the A330-800 and A330-900 versions – in July 2014. The A330neo brings significant efficiency improvements while also introducing the Airspace by Airbus cabin, which offers the newest and most advanced in-flight experience with extra personal space and state-of-the-art ambient lighting.



Incorporating the latest-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, along with aerodynamic enhancements – including new extended composite wingtips, which provide 3.7 metres of increased overall span – as well as increased lift and reduced drag, the A330neo is a more efficient aircraft which will generate savings through reduced fuel burn.



The longer-fuselage A330-900 version can accommodate 287 seats in a typical three-class layout or up to 440 for high-density configurations and can provide a range of 7,200 nautical miles.



(ends)



Rolls-Royce wins Trent 7000 Order from Delta Air Lines

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued Nov 16, 2018)

Rolls-Royce has won an order from Delta Air Lines for Trent 7000 engines to power ten Airbus aircraft. The order also includes Rolls-Royce’s flagship TotalCare long term service support.



The Trent 7000 is the latest member of the successful Rolls-Royce Trent engine family and the exclusive powerplant for the A330neo.



Today’s announcement brings the total number of Delta Air Lines Trent 7000-powered A330neos to 35, following an order for 25 aircraft in 2014.



Gil West, Delta Sr. EVP and Chief Operating Officer, said: “Expanding our A330 order book not only ensures that Delta’s near-to-medium-term widebody needs are taken care of, but also drives our strategic, measured international growth for the benefit of our employees, customers and investors. The next-generation engine technology from Rolls-Royce which powers the A330neo provides compelling operating economics, superior fuel performance and the range and coverage for our transoceanic needs going forward.”



Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce, President – Civil Aerospace, said: “This is a great endorsement of the A330neo and Trent 7000 combination. We are seeing real momentum building in the marketplace and having Delta Air Lines select our engines twice gives us great confidence for the future.”



The Trent 7000 brings together more than 50 million flying hours of experience from the Trent 700, which powers the original version of the A330.



The 68-72,000lb thrust Trent 7000 will deliver a step change in performance and economics compared to the Trent 700. Benefitting from a bypass ratio double that of its predecessor, the Trent 7000 will improve specific fuel consumption by 10%, and will significantly reduce noise.



The order continues a longstanding relationship between Rolls-Royce and Delta Air Lines – it also operates Airbus A350, Boeing 777 and Boeing 717 aircraft that are powered by the Trent XWB, Trent 800 and BR715 engines respectively.



-ends-

