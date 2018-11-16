Belgian Troops to Join NATO Forces in Estonia

(Source: Estonia Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 16, 2018)

Nearly 200 Belgian troops are scheduled to start their service in Estonia beginning of next year, as part of the NATO Battle Group stationed at Tapa.



According to Minister of Defence Jüri Luik, the decision by the Belgian Government to send its troops to Estonia shows that small countries can equally contribute to NATO´s security. ‘As small nations we understand each other’s security concerns well, since our security as a whole depends on the strength of NATO,’ Luik said.



Belgian troops will arrive in Estonia from Lithuania with a motorised road march through the three Baltic states. The troops will make stops along the way to introduce their activities and equipment to the public.



Belgian air defence teams have participated on a regular basis in the spring large-scale training exercises carried out in Estonia, with Belgian fighter aircraft having also participated in the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission.



The troops arriving are equipped with the infantry fighting vehicles and anti-tank SPIKE guided missiles, 120mm mortars, as well as engineering and combat support units.



As part of the NATO Battle Group stationed at Tapa, the Belgian troops will take over duties from the Danes, with the first service members set to arrive in December. In spring, the troops will take part in the large-scale training exercise Spring Storm.



The NATO Battle Group is part of a broader Alliance deterrence, and is stationed in Estonia based on the joint decision adopted by the Allies at the NATO's Warsaw Summit. As is the case with other Allied troops, the Belgian troops will also be stationed in Estonia to strengthen NATO´s security and prevent any possible aggression.



