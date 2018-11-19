Rheinmetall to Supply Bundeswehr with Tank Ammunition

(Source: Rheinmetall; issued Nov 19, 2018)

The Bundeswehr has awarded Rheinmetall a major contract for tank ammunition. Encompassing 13,000 rounds of 120mm x 570 DM88 ammunition, the order is worth €21.4 million, including value added tax. Delivery begins in November 2018, and should be complete by the end of the year.



The DM88 is an advanced practice round made specifically for the Leopard 2 main battle tank. Ballistically, it is identical to the service ammunition developed and supplied by Rheinmetall, and meets the Bundeswehr's full range of specifications with regard to precision and handling safety.



For over 125 years, the name Rheinmetall has been synonymous with first-class weapon and ammunition systems. Today the company is the global leader in smoothbore tank main armament technology.



