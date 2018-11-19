Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 19, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $41,509,096 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00019-18-F-2494) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020).



This modification procures Xilinx and Intel-Altera Diminishing Manufacturing Sources parts that have reached end-of-life in order to support future aircraft deliveries for the Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy as well as Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2019. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force); 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); 2019 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); and FMS funding in the amount of $41,509,096 will be obligated at time of award, $32,836,293 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This delivery order combines purchases for the Air Force ($22,936,546; 55 percent); Marine Corps ($13,505,208; 33 percent); Navy ($4,766,733; 11 percent); and FMS ($300,609; 1 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

