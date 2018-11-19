Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 19, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp. - Rotary and Mission Systems, Colorado Springs, Colorado, is being competitively awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract with a maximum amount of $240,000,000.



Under this new contract, the contractor will support the development, deployment and sustainment of the Objective Simulation Framework Modeling & Simulation framework that leverages existing or mature capabilities with a modular, scalable, reconfigurable, and composeable architecture.



A task order in the amount of $49,703,444 is being issued immediately after the award of this contract. The work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama.



The ordering period is from Nov. 19, 2018, through Nov. 18, 2023. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website with three proposals received.



Fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $1,700,000 are being obligated on the award of the first task order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0147-19-D-0002).



-ends-

