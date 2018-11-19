‘Fort Trump?’—Is There Added Value to a Permanent U.S. Military Base in Poland? (excerpt)

(Source: Center for Strategic and International Studies; issued Nov 19, 2018)

Establishing a permanent U.S. military base in Poland may be attractive to the Polish government, but it is unclear how it would increase the U.S. national security interests or enhance the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) deterrence and defense posture. On the contrary, a permanent presence may erode NATO’s cohesion and divert investment from priority areas.During his September visit to Washington, President Andrzej Duda of Poland informed President Trump that Poland was willing to provide $2 billion to establish a U.S. permanent force presence (preferably division-sized) in Poland.Poland has advocated openly for increased U.S. military presence on its soil dating back to the George W. Bush administration, but this new tactic of offering cash for troops represents an overtly bilateral and transactional approach.While most commentators focused on President Duda’s suggestion of naming this permanent base “Fort Trump,” the issue of a permanent U.S. and NATO military presence in Central Europe and the Baltic states is worth assessing in light of both the political and military benefits and risks. (end of excerpt)-ends-