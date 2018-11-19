NATO Support and Procurement Agency – Precision Guided Munitions

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Nov 19, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency of precision guided munitions kits for an estimated cost of $320.5 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on November 16, 2018.



NATO Support and Procurement Agency as Lead Nation has requested a possible sale of precision guided munitions kits. The components that comprise the kits are:



-- five hundred (500) KMU-556 F/B Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Kits for GBU-31 2000-lbs;

-- forty (40) KMU-557 F/B JDAM Kits for GBU-31 2000-lbs;

-- one thousand five hundred (1,500) KMU-572 F/B JDAM Kits for GBU-38 500-lbs;

-- one thousand (1,000) Munitions Adapter Unit (MAU)-210 F/B Enhanced Computer Control Groups (ECCGs) for GBU-48 1,000-lb EPII;

-- three hundred (300) MAU-210 F/B ECCGs for GBU-49 500-lbs EPII;

-- three hundred (300) MXU-650K/B AFGs for GBU-49 500-lbs EPII;

-- one thousand twenty-five (1,025) MAU-209 C/B or MAU-169 L/B CCGs for GBU-12 500 lbs Paveway II;

-- one thousand twenty-five (1,025) MXU-650 K/B AFGs for GBU-12 500 lbs Paveway II;

-- four thousand three hundred sixty-five (4,365) Joint Programmable Fuze, FMU-152 A/B for all GBU types.



Also includes Detector Sensing Unit (DSU)-38A/B Laser kits, DSU-33D/B proximity sensors, Wireless Paveway Avionics Kit (WIPAK) interfaces for Enhanced Paveway II bombs, repair and return services, transportation, engineering services, and other support services. The estimated value is $320.5 million.



This proposed sale supports the foreign policy and national security of the United States by increasing the flexibility of Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom - twelve NATO nations and one Partnership for Peace nation - to contribute to overseas contingency operations. This sale increases the quantity of precision-guided munitions within NATO and allows for their pre-coordinated transfer in support of national and NATO requirements.



The proposed sale improves NATO's capability to meet current and future ground threats with precision. NATO will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats, and to increase interoperability within contingency operations. Many of the purchasing nations already have precision-guided munitions in their inventories; and they will all have no difficulty absorbing these kits.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractors for production are the Boeing Corporation of St Louis, Missouri, and Raytheon Missile Systems of Tucson, Arizona. The principle contractor for integration is unknown and will be determined during contract negotiations. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to NATO.



There is no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

