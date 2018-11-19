The Council adopted an updated list of projects to be undertaken under PESCO. There will be 17 new projects in addition to the initial 17 projects agreed on 11 December 2017 and formally adopted on 6 March 2018.
The projects cover areas such as training, capability development and operational readiness on land, at sea and in the air, as well as cyber-defence.
Background
On 11 December 2017, the Council adopted a decision establishing Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO). PESCO enables EU member states to work more closely together in the area of security and defence. This permanent framework for defence cooperation allows willing and able member states to develop jointly defence capabilities, invest in shared projects, and enhance the operational readiness and contribution of their armed forces.
The 25 member states participating in PESCO are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden.
