Japan – AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Nov 19, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Japan of thirty-two (32) AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) for an estimated cost of $63 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on November 16, 2018.



The Government of Japan has requested to buy thirty-two (32) AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM). Also included are containers, weapon support and support equipment, spare and repair parts, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is $63 million.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States. Japan is one of the major political and economic powers in East Asia and the Western Pacific and is a key partner of the United States in ensuring peace and stability in that region. It is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Japan in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability.



The proposed sale of these missiles will provide Japan a critical air defense capability to assist in defending the Japanese homeland and U.S. personnel stationed there. Japan will have no difficulty absorbing these additional missiles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missile Systems of Tucson, Arizona.



There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the Purchaser and the prime contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of additional U.S. Government or contractor personnel in Japan.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



(ends)



Japan – Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Missiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Nov 19, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Japan of eight (8) Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block 1B Missiles and thirteen (13) Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block 2A Missiles for an estimated cost of $561 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on November 16, 2018.



The Government of Japan has requested to buy eight (8) Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block 1B Missiles and thirteen (13) Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block 2A Missiles. Also included are SM-3 1B and 2A missile canisters, U.S. Government and contractor provided technical assistance, engineering and logistical support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is $561 million.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region. It is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Japan in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability.



The proposed sale will provide Japan with an increased ballistic missile defense capability to assist in defending the Japanese homeland and U.S. personnel stationed there. Japan will have no difficulty absorbing these additional munitions and support into the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF).



The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor for the SM-3 Block 1B and 2A All Up Rounds will be Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona. The prime contractor for the Mk-21 and Mk-29 canisters and PHS&T kits will be BAE Systems, Minneapolis, Minnesota.



There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require annual trips to Japan involving U.S. Government and contractor representatives for technical reviews, support, and oversight for approximately five years.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

