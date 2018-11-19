Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 19, 2018)

Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems, San Diego, has been awarded a $489,924,430 definitization and increase in scope fixed-price-incentive-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (FA8620-18-C-1000 PZ0004) for the Japan Global Hawk program.



The contract provides for: three RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 30i air vehicles each containing an enhanced integrated sensor suite payload, two ground control elements, spares and support equipment, system engineering and program management tasks required to execute, manage, control, and report on all program activities, and a site survey.



Work will be performed in San Diego and is expected to be completed by Sept. 1, 2022.



This contract involves foreign military sales (FMS) to Japan and is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



This action will increase funding by $294,542,454 for a total of $425,012,030 in FMS funding. FMS funding in the amount of $64,912,400 will be awarded as priced options to be exercised as soon as Japan releases the remaining funds.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



