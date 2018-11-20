India to Buy Russian Igla-S MANPADS Missiles — Media

(Source: TASS; posted Nov 20, 2018)

NEW DELHI --- India plans to purchase Russia's man-portable air defense missile system (MANPADS), the Economic Times reported on Tuesday.



According to the report, the deal is valued at $1.5 bln with the Russian bid considerably undercutting offers by Sweden's SAAB RBS70 NG and France's MBDA Mistral.



The Financial Express in turn stated that the contract would be to the tune of $3 bln.



The Indian media further reported that the new missiles should replace the Russian Igla-M systems. The Igla-S system is considered critical for defense against incoming helicopters, UAVs and ground attack aircraft.



