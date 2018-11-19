Boeing, Jeju Air Announce Order for up to 50 737 MAX Airplanes

Source: Boeing Co.; issued Nov 19, 2018

SEOUL, South Korea --- Boeing and Jeju Air announced the airline is ordering 40 737 MAX 8 airplanes with options for 10 additional jets. The deal, valued at up to $5.9 billion at list prices, is the largest order ever placed by a Korean low-cost carrier and reflects rising demand for air travel in South Korea.



"With Korea's growing commercial aviation market, we are excited to take the next step in expanding our business with the 737 MAX, a world-class airplane that will allow us to improve our operation and continue to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for our passengers," said Seok-Joo Lee, President and CEO of Jeju Air. "The 737 MAX 8 and its superior performance and economics make it an ideal airplane to implement our growth strategy as we look to expand beyond Asia in the coming years."



Jeju Air, based in South Korea's Jeju Island, began operation in 2005 as the country's first low-cost carrier. Since that time, the carrier has spearheaded the rapid development of Korea's LCC market and contributed to the expansion of the broader Korean commercial aviation industry.



Flying a fleet of nearly 40 Next-Generation 737-800s, Jeju Air has steadily expanded its business and its profits. The airline has achieved 25 percent annual sales growth over the past five years and recorded 17 consecutive quarters of profitability.



Jeju Air is looking to build on its success with the enhanced version of the 737 jet. The 737 MAX 8 provides more range and offers 14 percent better fuel efficiency and environmental performance thanks to the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, and other aerodynamic improvements.



"We are extremely proud that Jeju Air has become a leader in the vibrant LCC market by flying the Boeing 737. And we are delighted that the airline has chosen to build their future fleet with this major order for the 737 MAX," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company.



Along with the new airplanes, Boeing Global Services will provide Jeju Air with digital tools to reduce their operating costs. The solutions include the Fuel Dashboard Program, which allows operators to look across their fleet and identify areas where they can optimize their fuel spending.



Jeju Air serves 60 domestic and international routes with approximately 200 daily flights. The carrier is a founding member of the Value Alliance, the first pan-regional low-cost carrier alliance formed with eight airlines based in Asia.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating about 4,800 orders from more than 100 customers worldwide. This order will be reflected on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website per our standard process



---



Jeju Air Inks US$4.4 Bln Deal for 40 New Boeing Planes

Source: Yonhap News Agency; issued Nov 20, 2018

SEOUL --- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest budget carrier by sales, said Tuesday it inked a US$4.4 billion deal for 40 new planes, with the delivery set to begin in 2022.



Jeju Air has decided to buy Boeing Co.'s new B737 MAX passenger jets to strengthen its fleet, the company said in a statement.



The low-cost carrier plans to assign the 189-seat B737 MAX on its mid and long-haul routes as they are more fuel efficient than the planes it currently operates, a company spokeswoman said over the phone.



The new jets have a range of some 6,500 kilometers, 1,000 km more than the B737-800NG that the company operates.



In the January-September period, net profit jumped 31 percent to 84.86 billion won ($75 million) from 64.61 billion won a year earlier. Operating profit climbed 14 percent to 95.82 billion won from 83.79 billion won during same period. Sales were up 28 percent to 941.93 billion won from 734.78 billion won.



Jeju Air said it is on track to achieve sales of over 1 trillion won this year on the back of a strengthened fleet and profitable routes.



The company plans to expand its fleet to 39 planes by the end of this year from the current 38. It is 59.59 percent owned by Aekyung Group, a cosmetics-to-health care conglomerate.



---


