Outcome of EDA Ministerial Steering Board

(Source: European Defence Agency; issued Nov 20, 2018)

BRUSSELS --- The European Defence Agency’s (EDA) ministerial Steering Board met this Tuesday morning under the chairmanship of the Head of the Agency, Federica Mogherini. Defence ministers notably discussed the CARD Trial Run Report, the implementation of the 11 new EU Capability Development Priorities and the Agency’s 2019 budget.



Coordinated Annual Review on Defence (CARD)



Ministers discussed the main findings, recommendations and lessons learned of the CARD Trial Run report and agreed to establish CARD as a standing activity with the first full cycle to be launched in autumn 2019. Some main findings indicate that Member States still carry defence planning and acquisition mostly from a national perspective.



CARD will provide the overview that will allow Member States to better coordinate their defence planning and spending and engage in collaborative projects, improving consistency in Member States defence spending and overall coherence of the European capability landscape. The report also confirmed an upwards trend of defence spending over the 2015-2019 period, even if it also shows that investment in defence research and development has decreased over recent years.



The CARD ‘lessons learned’ for the future will be further explored in a series of workshops organised by EDA in the coming weeks and months.



“CARD is designed to be a ‘pathfinder’ helping Member States to get a better picture of the European capability landscape and identifying new opportunities for cooperation on capability development and procurement, while avoiding duplication of work with NATO”, Jorge Domecq, EDA’s Chief Executive, commented.



Implementation of the 2018 EU Capability Development Priorities



Last June, Member States approved 11 new EU Capability Development Priorities, which are the baseline and key reference for CARD, PESCO and the European Defence Fund.



Ministers were updated on their practical implementation which will be pursued through ‘Strategic Context Cases’ for each of the 11 priorities together with Member States, in close coordination with the EU Military Committee (EUMC) and the EU Military Staff (EUMS), also involving the EU defence industry. The first version of the 11 ‘Strategic Context Cases’ will be presented to the steering board in June 2019 for approval.



2019 budget



Ministers discussed the Agency’s general budget 2019 on the basis of a proposal (€35 million) made by the Head of the Agency and reflecting the increasing demands on the Agency, including in relation to CARD, PESCO, the European Defence Fund or new activities such as Military Mobility. Ministers were unable to reach a unanimous agreement. Member States will revert to the issue shortly.



