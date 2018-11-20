Saab to Deliver Camouflage Systems to the U.S. Army

(Source: Saab; issued Nov 20, 2018)

Saab has received an order to deliver Ultra Lightweight Camouflage Net Systems (ULCANS) for use by the U.S. Army. The order value is approximately USD 66 million (approximately SEK 586 million). Deliveries are expected to take place in 2019-2020.



The new order, comprised of both woodland and desert camouflage systems, will ensure that U.S. warfighters are equipped with the most advanced signature management systems available in the world today. Production of the new systems will take place at Saab Defense and Security USA’s business unit Saab Barracuda, based in Lillington, North Carolina.



“Saab is a recognized world leader in the development and production of signature management solutions. ULCANS provides outperforming multispectral capabilities while it remains lightweight and easy-to-handle,” says Görgen Johansson, Senior Vice President and head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.



Saab’s ULCANS is an all-weather, state-of-the-art, signature management concealment system designed for ease of use and high reliability for the users and is the only signature management solution designed and developed entirely in the U.S. specifically to meet the needs of the U.S. Army.



“Saab’s camouflage systems provide the U.S. Army with a state of the art signature management capability for its land forces including exceptional levels of multispectral protection against any possible sensor threat available today”, concludes Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab Defense and Security USA.



Saab draws on more than 60 years of experience designing, developing, and producing signature management solutions for the U.S. military and defense customers in more than 50 nations.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defense and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



