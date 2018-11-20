Australia and Switzerland Announce Defence Materiel Cooperation

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 20, 2018)

The Australian Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Switzerland to strengthen defence materiel and industry cooperation.



The Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, and the Ambassador of Switzerland to Australia, His Excellency Pedro Zwahlen, jointly signed a Statement of Acknowledgement tonight in respect of the establishment of a new defence materiel cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).



The MOU will facilitate cooperation between defence industries in Australia and Switzerland while recognising the fundamental importance of a sovereign defence industry to develop and maintain defence capability.



Minister Pyne said the MOU would be a central element of Australia and Switzerland’s defence materiel and industry relationship and would deliver long-term tangible benefits to both countries’ defence capabilities.



“The MOU will allow us to identify opportunities for collaboration, support defence equipment transfers and sharing of information,” Minister Pyne said.



“The joint declaration reflects the mutual commitment of Australia and Switzerland to deepen our friendship as well as our dedication to increased bilateral defence materiel and industry cooperation to the benefit of both countries.



“Australia and Switzerland already share a long and productive history, and I look forward to strengthening our relationship in relation to defence materiel cooperation, sustainment and capability development”, Minister Pyne said.



-ends-

