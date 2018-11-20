Thales Will Supply Vehicle Communication System SOTAS to Denmark

The Danish Defence and Logistic Organization (DALO) signed a framework agreement with Thales concerning the acquisition of the vehicle communication system SOTAS, as well as services for the equipment delivered.



The contract ties DALO and Thales together for the next seven years and first deliveries from the contract are foreseen in 2018. Maintenance technologies will be transferred from Thales activities in the Netherlands to Denmark to reinforce a closer local relationship with DALO.



The Thales SOTAS communication system is expected to be installed in both wheeled and tracked vehicles. DALO has chosen this system for its high quality and its ability to be fully compatible with SOTAS equipment delivered under the previous Framework Agreement.



The system is future-proof and integrates easily with other equipment in the vehicles because of its interfaces and the use of standard protocols. With this renewed relationship with Thales, the Danish Armed Forces has decided to continue with a well-proven and reliable capability as the SOTAS system is.



The SOTAS system



SOTAS systems are based on a high performance open architecture that is modular, scalable and future-proof. The modular components can be assembled and scaled to provide optimal system configurations for all vehicle types and missions. Upgrades are performed with minimal impact on the existing installation. This provides great flexibility and logistical advantages that support the broad range of wheeled and tracked military tactical vehicles.



SOTAS systems are fielded in more than 30 countries and Thales is committed to the continuous development of new capabilities to increase mission effectiveness.



