F-35A Deployable Cabins Ready for Joint Strike Fighter Operations

(Source: Australian Department of Defense; issued Nov 22, 2018)

The Minister of Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, and the Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Steven Ciobo MP have welcomed the Department of Defence’s acceptance of the first two (of 15) F-35A deployable cabins from Lockheed Martin Australia.



Minister Pyne said the Commonwealth’s formal acceptance of the deployable facilities was an important milestone for the full operation of Air Force’s F-35A aircraft.



“The deployable cabins are a critical part of operating and maintaining the Air Force’s new fighter aircraft, whenever they are deployed away from their future homes at RAAF Bases Williamtown and Tindal,” Minister Pyne said.



“All 15 deployable cabins will provide transportable, secure workspaces for Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel to support operations and maintenance activities as part of the future networked ADF.



Minister Ciobo said this was another strong example of opportunities in Australia’s expanding defence industry being taken up by companies in regional areas.



“The deployable cabins were built by Varley Group in Newcastle, NSW using Australian steel, creating 20 jobs at Varley and another 50 local jobs in the Hunter region supply chain,” Minister Ciobo said.



“The F-35 Program has had a positive impact on Australia’s growing defence industry, which has collectively been awarded in excess of $1 billion in production contracts as part of the global program. This will support up to 5000 Australian jobs by 2023.



Lockheed Martin Australia, with headquarters in Canberra, employs more than 1000 people in Australia working on a wide range of major programs spanning the aerospace, defence and civil sectors.



