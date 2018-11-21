Cobham Welcomes QinetiQ to their ASDOT Team

(Source: Cobham; issued Nov 21, 2018)

QinetiQ joins Cobham team to deliver the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) Air Support to Defence Operational Training (ASDOT) programme.



Cobham, with its unique pedigree as the MoD’s partner for operational readiness training for the last 30 years, today announced that QinetiQ will join Draken International and 3SDL as a member of the Cobham team to develop solutions for the delivery of operational readiness training under the UK MoD’s Air Support to Defence Operational Training (ASDOT) programme.



The introduction of QinetiQ to the Cobham team will bring additional innovative synthetic and aerial target technology further balancing the Cobham team’s capability across the Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) domains. QinetiQ’s clear pedigree in test, evaluation and certification will add increased assurance and safety expertise to the ASDOT programme, by de-risking the introduction of complex new platforms to meet the MoD’s requirements.



The addition of QinetiQ, combined with Draken International’s capability to provide world-leading 5th generational adversary air services and 3SDL as the UK’s leading provider of close air support and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance experimentation and emulation, presents a Cobham team, which is not only able to fully meet the MoD requirements under the ASDOT programme, but also has the strength and depth to be able to adapt to the MoD’s future LVC requirements as they evolve.



David Lockwood, Cobham plc CEO said: “We’re delighted to have secured QinetiQ as part of the Cobham team, alongside both Draken International and 3SDL, to deliver ASDOT. QinetiQ not only brings additional technological capabilities in the live, virtual and constructive domains, but also adds another strong UK defence company to our offering, cementing the Cobham team as the only true sovereign capability for ASDOT.”



Steve Wadey, QinetiQ CEO said, “QinetiQ is thrilled to have joined this strong team headed by Cobham for the ASDOT programme. Our value added technologies and expertise in the synthetic, aerial target, operational training, test and safety assurance domains are a natural fit with the Cobham team, and we feel that we are best placed to deliver a long-term partnered approach together, led by UK industry, in collaboration with the UK MoD.”





Cobham offers an innovative range of technologies and services. We employ around 10,000 people primarily in the USA, UK, Europe and Australia, and have customers and partners in over 100 countries.



QinetiQ is a leading science and engineering company operating primarily in the defence, security and critical infrastructure markets. We work in partnership with our customers to solve real world problems through innovative solutions delivering operational and competitive advantage.



