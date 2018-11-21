Maritime Training Deployments to Deepen UK-Ukraine Defence Partnership

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 21, 2018)

The UK and Ukraine will continue to strengthen their defence partnership in the face of intensifying threats and aggression, the Defence Secretary reaffirmed today.



In a meeting with the visiting Ukrainian Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak, Gavin Williamson announced a range of forthcoming deployments and exercises that will see the two countries’ Armed Forces continue to work together in defence of the international rules-based order.



Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “As long as Ukraine faces Russian hostilities, it will find a steadfast partner in the United Kingdom. By continuing to work together, whether through training programmes or military exercises, we help Ukraine to stand up for our shared values.



“Those values of freedom and democracy cannot be traded. I have witnessed on the frontline the effects of the conflict in the East and this has completely reinforced my support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.”



Minister of Defence of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak said: “The United Kingdom is a valued partner that has supported Ukraine’s Armed Forces for the last four years in the face of Russian aggression. As we fight to defend our territory, the offer of extended support from the UK Armed Forces is vitally important and gratefully received.”



The Defence Secretary announced at the meeting that HMS Echo would deploy to the Black Sea in 2019 to demonstrate the UK’s support to ensuring freedom of navigation in the region.



It was also confirmed that, in January and February next year, training teams – made up of personnel from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines and the Army – will deploy to Ukraine as part of the extension to the UK’s military training operation announced by Gavin Williamson on his visit to the country in September.



The UK and Ukrainian Armed Forces will gain another opportunity to develop capability and share expertise when UK contributes to the US-Ukrainian led Exercise Sea Breeze next year.



While visiting Ukraine in September, where he visited the east of the country to see first-hand the effects of the ongoing conflict, the Defence Secretary announced that the UK would be extending its military training programme, delivered through Operation Orbital, until 2020.



Since the start of 2015, British personnel have trained over 9,500 of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



(ends)



Joint Statement of the Ministry of Defence of United Kingdom and Ukraine

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 21, 2018)

Joint Statement of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland



The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (herein referred to as the Participants),



--expressing the mutual will to continue bilateral cooperation and strengthen relations in the defence sphere



--aiming at developing cooperation by enhancing efforts to support peace, stability and security in the whole of Europe and Euro-Atlantic area, given the changing nature of modern challenges and threats



--following the meeting of the Minister of Defence of Ukraine and the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland held on 21 November 2018 in London.



--stress that the aggression towards Ukraine by the Russian Federation is a direct threat to Euro-Atlantic security and a challenge to the existing system of international relations



--underline that the ongoing breach of ceasefire arrangements by Russian backed formations and other illegal groups leads to daily losses among the Ukrainian military and civil population, and urge Russia and its proxies to commit to full implementation of the Minsk Agreements, beginning with a comprehensive ceasefire and withdrawal of heavy weaponry



--condemn the increased military presence of the Russian Federation around Ukraine’s borders, in the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and in the illegally seized Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and the Russian Federation’s destabilising actions in the area of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov;



--agree to deepen cooperation in countering Russia’s aggression, malign activity and abuse of the rules-based international system in Ukraine, in the UK and elsewhere.



The Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom:



--stresses complete and unconditional support of Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity; and



--assures continuous support for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspiration, primarily the process of increasing the capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces through implementation of Ukraine’s Defence Reform programme as outlined in the Strategic Defence Bulletin



The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine confirm their decisive will to continue reforming the Defence Sector in accordance with the principles and approaches adopted in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).



The Participants have committed to implement the following types of further cooperation:



--maintain continuous dialogue between the Defence Ministries of the two nations



--improve cooperation in cyber, hybrid defence and defence intelligence



--increase UK advisory assistance available to Ukraine and



--augment the military diplomatic representation of the United Kingdom in Ukraine.



The Participants have agreed to increase cooperation along the following priority lines:



--deliver operational level training through increased UK presence under Op ORBITAL



--develop future capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in particular in the Maritime and Air domains;



--support the change in quality and content of military education in Ukraine, drawing on advisory assistance from British experts;



--increase military-technical cooperation, seeking to establish closer collaboration between the defence industries of the two nations;



--seek to support the development of military infrastructure.



The Minister of Defence of Ukraine and the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland have agreed to continue bilateral dialogue in 2019.



The above Joint Statement is not legally binding.



-ends-


